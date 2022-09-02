Yermak is trying to "shut up" case regarding appropriation of humanitarian aid by top officials of Zaporizhzhia, - Leros. DOCUMENT

Figures in the case regarding the appropriation of humanitarian aid even stole food and medicine.

"These animals stole even food and medicine! Look at the list of members of this group, it is organized vertically under the "roof" of the head of the Zaporizhzhia administration, who is still covered by Zelensky. Volodymyr Zelensky, are you in trouble? Why are you silent? Is "what difference" from where to steal?

Now Yermak is trying to hush up this case, all those involved are quietly working in their positions. And the worst thing is that Yermak heads this vertical throughout the country and I know very well that this kind of shit is happening in every region. Shame on you!!!" - emphasized the parliamentarian.

It was previously reported that the SSU and NACBU are conducting searches of top officials of the Zaporizhzhia region in the case of embezzlement of humanitarian aid.

NACBU agent Shevchenko said that Zaporizhzhia officials Starukh, Kurtev, Shcherbina, and Nekrasova looted 22 sea containers, 389 wagons and 220 humanitarian trucks.

