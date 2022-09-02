Power unit No. 5 of Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to power system, - "Energoatom"

Power unit 5 of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which was disconnected yesterday as a result of another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces, is connected to the power grid.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of Energoatom.

"Today, September 2, 2022, power unit No. 5 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was disconnected yesterday morning (September 1) as a result of another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces at the ZNPP site, was connected to the power grid at 1:10 p.m., and power is being added," it said. in the message.

Currently, two power units are operating at the station, which produce electricity for the needs of Ukraine. There are no comments on the operation of equipment and security systems.

We will remind you that representatives of the IAEA mission continue their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

