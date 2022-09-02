Time has come to limit price of Russian gas, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU should limit the price of Russian gas to prevent Putin’s attempts to manipulate the energy market.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am firmly convinced that the time has come to limit the price of Russian pipeline gas to Europe. Limiting the price of gas can be proposed at the European level, and at the European level there is also a legislative basis for temporary withdrawal of profits as an emergency measure during a crisis," she emphasized.

According to her, limiting the price of gas is necessary to prevent Russian President Putin's attempts to manipulate the EU energy market.

