Troops of Russian Federation cannot collect reserves for Kherson region, logistics have been undermined, - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers can no longer pull up reserves on the captured territories of the Kherson region. The Armed Forces undermined their logistics.

This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine South Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

She said that "some transport routes" remain in the region, which the occupiers could hypothetically use. At the same time, all of them are under fire control of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian soldiers accurately and regularly destroy warehouses with ammunition and pontoon crossings in the south. This undermines the logistics of the occupiers to such an extent that they cannot raise reserves, Humeniuk noted.

