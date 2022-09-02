There are 7-9 weeks left before end of active hostilities in Ukraine. Then by spring we will be dealing with static war, - Estonian intelligence

The head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Margo Grosberg, believes that the war in Ukraine will be static until spring.

He said this on Friday at a briefing at the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"As I said last week, there are 7-9 weeks left before the end of active hostilities - depending on when the weather turns bad. Then by spring we will be dealing with a static war, which we are currently seeing in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said. Grossberg.

It is unlikely that it will be possible to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine during this time, Grosberg added.

According to him, it will be very difficult to achieve such great success in such a short time.

Grosberg also commented on the intensive offensive of Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region.

"I would not classify this as a massive offensive. But since the beginning of April, Ukraine has been able to achieve success in the Kherson region," he said.

According to Grosberg, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to the Dnipro will eliminate the danger that Russian troops will try to advance in the direction of Odesa.

At the same time, according to him, it will be difficult for Russian units to cross the Dnipro, so it will be difficult for Ukrainian troops to do so.

According to Grosberg, a three-fold superiority of forces is required for a successful offensive.

In addition, Russia built numerous defensive structures in the Kherson region, and Ukrainian forces were able to break through only the first line, he said.

At the same time, Ukraine's successes in the Kherson region and the increasingly intense offensive will reduce the occupation authorities' ability to hold a "referendum" there, Grosberg believes.