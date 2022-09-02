As part of helping Ukrainian culture, Germany will support opposition Russian mass media, - Tkachenko

The money that Germany has allocated to support Ukrainian media will be partially directed to help Russian opposition media.

The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

It is about 20 million euros of aid to Ukrainian culture previously announced by Germany.

"In Germany, I learned that the funds planned for the media in a certain proportion will go to support Ukrainian journalists who are in Germany, as well as to support the opposition Russian press," Tkachenko said.

He added that it is not clear how the Russian opposition media is related to the support of the Ukrainian media.

"There was a lively discussion with colleagues from the German department, nevertheless, we are grateful to colleagues for supporting Ukrainian artists," said Tkachenko.

According to Tkachenko, during his first foreign visit during the war, he discussed with German officials the issue of assistance to Ukrainian culture in three sectors.

Firstly, it was about supporting Ukrainian cultural heritage, museums, and theaters on the eve of winter, repairing premises, especially in Kharkiv, and supporting the heating season.

The second issue is the support of artists and artists in Ukraine, 80 percent of whom are currently in Ukraine. They talked about renewing the funding of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund and the Ukrainian Book Institute. They also discussed joint events with German and French colleagues in the form of collaboration concerts.

The third issue is the support of the Ukrainian media.

The total amount of urgent needs of the Ukrainian cultural sector is 250 million euros, the minister noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation received an assurance from the German side that Germany, as the chairman of the G-7, will convene a meeting on this matter, where the so-called "information Ramstein" will be offered.

Tkachenko also said that UNESCO also promises to expand its work in Ukraine. In particular, it is about adding the center of Odesa to the UNESCO cultural heritage list.