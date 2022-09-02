More than 7,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since beginning of war as result of shelling by occupiers, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the beginning of the war, as a result of enemy shelling in Ukraine, more than 7,000 civilians have died, and 5,500 have been injured. The police recorded 22,000 enemy shellings since the beginning of the war

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevheny Yenin, Censor.NET informs.

"More than 24,000 civilian objects were hit by such shelling.I want to emphasize that shelling takes the lives of civilians - and already the number of civilians who died during this war exceeds 7 thousand people! And another 5,500 civilians were injured," Yenin said.

