President and Minister of Defense of Latvia called on NATO to provide Ukraine with tanks and planes: "No alternatives, compromises, peace talks"

Latvian President Egils Levits and the country’s Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called on NATO allies to provide Ukraine with modern combat tanks and aircraft, and also warned against weakening their resolve in countering Russia.

Letvis and Pabriks stated this in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The West, the USA, the European Union, all Western democratic states should not just support, but increase their military aid to Ukraine. You can see, that this military aid is really effective... Politically speaking, I believe that the West should give Ukraine all the weapons it needs," the Latvian president said.

According to the Minister of Defense of Latvia, the West, with its indecisiveness due to fear of provoking a nuclear war, even encouraged Vladimir Putin, and he should help Kyiv with everything except his own military so that it frees all the territory occupied by Russia.

"(Russian) Information warfare and propaganda has had a significant impact. Many in the West really believe that any support for Ukraine could lead to further escalation and upset Putin, the Kremlin, Russia. That was a big mistake, because the only thing that provokes Russia, is a weakness," Pabriks stressed.

"I don't see any reason why Ukraine shouldn't get Western armored vehicles. Why not? Just because Russia might get upset?" he added.

The head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense also compared Russia's war against Ukraine with the Second World War, in which Moscow acts like the Nazis.

"If we want to end the war, if we want to provide grain to the third world, if we just want to live a normal life, the only way forward is a victory for Ukraine. No alternatives, no compromises, no peace talks, where we give something to Moscow, as Chamberlain did. This will not be a solution. It will simply be preparation for the next war on NATO territory," Pabriks believes.

For a long time, Ukraine has been asking the West for more sophisticated weapons systems for a successful counteroffensive in order to regain control over the south of Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv has been trying to obtain Western-style battle tanks for several months, but has not yet received consent for this from the partner states.