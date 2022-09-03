Biden asks US Congress for $13.7 billion for Ukraine, - White House

The White House is asking the US Congress to approve $13.7 billion for Ukraine: for military equipment and restocking of the Pentagon, defense and intelligence assistance, budget support for the government in Kyiv, and support for Ukraine’s domestic energy sources.

"President Biden made it clear that the United States intends to continue to support the people of Ukraine in protecting their sovereignty.

To meet this commitment and meet immediate needs, we are requesting $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, as well as $2 billion in assistance to address the effects of Putin's war on domestic energy supplies and reducing energy costs in the future," the White House website said.

Also noted, that today approximately three-quarters of the direct military and budget support that Congress has previously provided to Ukraine has been appropriated or appropriated, and more are expected by the end of the fiscal year.

"As we said then, these resources should not be enough until September. We rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine who are defending their democracy, and we cannot allow this support for Ukraine to disappear.

The people of Ukraine have inspired the world, and the administration remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian people, who continue to remain determined and show extraordinary courage in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion," the Biden administration said.

Earlier, the American edition of The Hill reported about Biden's request to provide Ukraine with additional security and economic assistance in the amount of $11.7 billion, as well as $2 billion for assistance in the field of domestic energy supplies to compensate for the impact of the war on the global energy market.

In particular, the White House is asking Congress to approve $4.5 billion for military equipment and restocking the Pentagon, $2.7 billion for defense and intelligence assistance for Ukraine, and $4.5 billion for budget support for the government of Ukraine.

The $2 billion request to support domestic energy sources is divided as follows: $1.5 billion for fuel for nuclear reactors and $500 million for the modernization of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The publication also recalled that Congress on a bipartisan basis has already approved the allocation of more than $53 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to counter the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year. The White House expects that these funds will be sufficient until the end of the fiscal year.