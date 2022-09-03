ENG
Head of German regulator Mueller on alleged failure of "Nord Stream": "Now everything depends on each of us"

On Friday, the head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, Klaus Muller, commented on Gazprom’s statement about the alleged malfunction of the "Nord Stream" compressor turbine, due to which the gas pipeline will not be operated for an indefinite period.

"Given Russia's decision not to supply gas via Nord Stream yet, LNG terminals, the proper level of storage filling, and the requirements of significant savings are becoming even more important. It is good that Germany is now better prepared (for this. - Ed.), but now everything depends on each of us," he said.

The Russian gas company "Gazprom" on Friday evening announced the complete stoppage of gas pumping through the "North Stream" pipeline due to an alleged malfunction in the only "Portova" compressor station that continued to operate. The European Commission said that Gazprom is lying about the failure of the "Nord Stream".

