In southern direction, AFU captured three soldiers of Russian Federation, destroyed more than 100 occupiers and 60 units of enemy equipment, - OC "South"

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed 106 occupiers and 60 units of enemy equipment in the south.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational command "South" on Facebook.

The Armed Forces captured three Russian soldiers, 2 T-62 tanks, an amphibious assault vehicle, BTR-82, many weapons and ammunition.

During the day, the Russians carried out eight airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces, in response our aviation carried out 22 strikes, and missile and artillery units performed more than 400 artillery missions.

The Armed Forces hit the command and observation post of the 205th separate motorized rifle Cossack brigade and the pontoon crossing near Kozatsky.

Two munitions supply points and three ammunition warehouses in the Kherson and Beryslav districts were also hit.

Losses of Russians in the south per day: