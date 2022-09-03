Russia is trying to portray the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region as an instant defeat, which is a deliberate distortion of reality.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Complex counteroffensives cannot be resolved in a day or within a few days, and Russia's presentation of Ukraine's immediate defeat due to Ukraine's lack of permanent claims to territorial acquisitions is a deliberate distortion of reality," the message reads.

Russian and puppet officials are strengthening their positions on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, arguing that it will weaken the Ukrainian army.

At the same time, Russian bloggers increased the spread of false information narratives about the September 1-2 counteroffensive, as the information space surrounding the success and pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive remained vague. ISW emphasizes that the Russians will likely continue to spread these narratives to exploit Ukraine's operational silence.

