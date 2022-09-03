A huge part of the residents of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, who have been brainwashed by Kremlin propaganda for years, dream of seizing foreign territories and "joining" them with Russia. In particular, most Russians are too concerned about the fate of some regions of Ukraine.

Thus, 45% of Russians believe that the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine should "join" Russia. This is evidenced by the data of the "Levada-Center" poll, which was conducted from August 25 to 31, Censor.NET informs.

In addition to 45% of aggressive Russians, another 21% said that Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions should become "independent states". Also, the poll showed that only 14% of citizens of the aggressor country oppose the capture of Kherson Oblast and Zaporizhzhia.

It is noteworthy that among those who support the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, more than half believe that the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions should "join" the Russian Federation. Among those who do not support the actions of the Russian occupiers, only one in five holds this opinion.

The poll also showed that the majority of residents of the occupying country dream of holding fake referendums on the territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It is worth noting that the majority of Russians who show aggressive intentions to seize foreign territories are people over 40 years old.