Invaders decided to ban importation of medicines into temporarily occupied territories, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

The Russian invaders violate the norms of international humanitarian law in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"They (the Russian occupiers. - Ed.) decided to prohibit the import of any essential goods into the temporarily occupied territories, including vital medicines and hygiene products for children and adults.

Thousands of Melitopol residents suffering from chronic diseases may find themselves on the brink of life and death. After all, it is impossible to buy drugs of imported production in the city," the head of the city emphasized.

