8-year-old child died as result of shelling in Mykolaiv region, 4 people were injured, - regional council

Russian occupiers shelled Bereznehuvate in Mykolaiv region.

This was announced by the head of the regional council Hanna Zamazeyeva, Censor.NET informs.

"As of now: Mykolayiv region, Bereznehuvate - an 8-year-old child died, 4 received shrapnel injuries, two of them are children.
Mykolaiv - 2 wounded," the message reads.

Rescue workers and medics work at the "arrival" sites. Information about the victims is being clarified.

