More than 300 Russian occupiers died as result of "claps" in Kreminna, - Haidai

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Kreminna in the occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported by the Head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Something is happening in Kreminna for several days in a row. There are some constant "claps". In just a few days, more than 300 people died near the battalion and a large amount of equipment was destroyed there. This is only Kreminna," he said.

