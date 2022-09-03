AFU repelled attacks by Russian troops in areas of seven populated areas and destroyed facility housing Russian special forces, - General Staff

During the day, to support the actions of the ground groups, the Ukrainian aviation carried out more than 5 strikes during which combat equipment, electronic warfare equipment, anti-aircraft defense, and a significant number of personnel were destroyed in the Donetsk and South Buh directions.

This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on September 3, 2022

"The one hundred and ninety-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

Offensive and assault operations continue in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The enemy is actively using anti-aircraft defense to cover its troops. The enemy did not conduct active combat operations in the Kramatorsk and Novopavlivka directions.

During the current day, 8 missile and more than 10 air strikes were carried out on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State. In particular, the infrastructure of the settlements of Peremoha, Husarivka, Bilohiria, Pryshyb, Vremivka, Poltavka, Zaytseve, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Vodiane was affected. Actively conducts reconnaissance using UAVs.

Sensing danger, the occupiers strengthened the administrative and police regime in the settlements located on the banks of the Dnipro River and the protection of the coastline in the temporarily captured areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In addition, state-owned companies of the Russian Federation were provided with new norms for the selection of "volunteers" for the war. Thus, the company "Russian Railways" received an order to search for up to 10,000 new candidates for a short-term contract among civilian employees.

Also, there remains a further threat of systematic massive air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are conducting a check of the readiness of field communication systems as part of preparations for the command and staff exercises.

In other directions, the enemy attacked military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - three settlements in the Chernihiv region and one in the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - the areas of Krasnopillia, Prudianka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruska Lozova, Stary Saltiv, Pryshyb, Husarivka, Nortsivka;

in the Slaviansk direction - Karnaukhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Bohorodychne, Rayhorodok, Siversk;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Zaitseve, Kodema, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut;

in the Avdiivka direction - Novokalynove, Berdychi, Vodiane, Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivka direction - Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Paraskoviivka, Zolota Niva;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Orihiv, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Uspenivka, Novopil Vremivka, and others;

in the South Buh direction, the enemy carried out shelling along the entire line of contact. In addition, the enemy conducted reconnaissance with the active use of UAVs, in total - more than 30 sorties.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of our State. The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Dolyna, Soledar, Novobakhmutivka, Kodema, Zaytseve, Avdiivka, Mariinka settlements.

Air defense units of our troops destroyed one helicopter, three UAVs, and five Kalibr cruise missiles in various directions.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system, and logistical support. Damage was inflicted on three control points. One enemy personnel facility was destroyed. Thus, a unit of Russian special forces entered the affected area. Information on losses is being clarified. Also, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition storage were destroyed, which significantly reduced the enemy's ability to conduct offensive operations.

The ability to win is the spirit of our nation! Let's win together!

Glory to Ukraine!" - the summary says.