ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14910 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 348 8
Russian Army (6159) war (20121) shoot out (8663) Reznychenko (208)

Shelling of Zelenodolsk from "Uragan": 9-year-old boy died, number of injured increased to 10

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

діти

The enemy from the "Uragan" shelled the Zelenodol community. A child died, 10 other people were injured.

Valentyn Reznychenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"In Zelenodolsk, the Russians killed a 9-year-old boy... In the afternoon, they shelled Zelenodolsk twice with "Uragan". Earlier, 10 people were injured. All are in the hospital. Most of them are seriously injured...
In Zelenodolsk, 8 high-rise buildings, shops, a kindergarten, a lyceum, and the National Academy of Medical Sciences were mutilated. Houses were damaged in Velyka Kostromka. Hitting children with "Uragan"...There are no words... Retribution will come," he said.

Read more: Russian troops shelled Zelenodolsk from "Uragan": nine victims, including 10-year-old boy, -Operational group "Kakhovka"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 