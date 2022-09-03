3 348 8
Shelling of Zelenodolsk from "Uragan": 9-year-old boy died, number of injured increased to 10
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The enemy from the "Uragan" shelled the Zelenodol community. A child died, 10 other people were injured.
Valentyn Reznychenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"In Zelenodolsk, the Russians killed a 9-year-old boy... In the afternoon, they shelled Zelenodolsk twice with "Uragan". Earlier, 10 people were injured. All are in the hospital. Most of them are seriously injured...
In Zelenodolsk, 8 high-rise buildings, shops, a kindergarten, a lyceum, and the National Academy of Medical Sciences were mutilated. Houses were damaged in Velyka Kostromka. Hitting children with "Uragan"...There are no words... Retribution will come," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...