Ammunition explosion in Chernihiv: Zelensky appealed to local authorities across all country

President Volodymyr Zelensky assures that all those responsible for the explosion in the center of Chernihiv will be punished and calls on local authorities to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

This was stated by the Head of State in the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Unfortunately, today is an absolutely unacceptable event in the city of Chernihiv. In the afternoon at a public event in the city center, an explosion was heard and a grenade launcher went off. Among the victims were children. A young boy is now in serious condition in intensive care.

Law enforcers must find out as quickly as possible why this happened and who brought the live ammunition to this city event. All the perpetrators must be brought to justice. And they will be.

And I call on representatives of local authorities throughout the country, all our law enforcement officers, to be very vigilant so that this never happens again anywhere else," Zelensky urged.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the ammunition detonated at the exhibition in Chernihiv. Later, RMA said that three children were injured as a result of the explosion.