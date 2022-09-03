ENG
EU says it is ready for complete cessation of Russian gas supplies: "We are not afraid of Putin’s decisions."

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni assured that the EU is "well prepared" in the case of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies through storage and energy conservation measures.

He stated this at an economic forum in Italy, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"We are well prepared to counter Russia's extreme use of gas weapons," Gentiloni said.

Read more: Gazprom is lying about failure of "Nord Stream", - European Commission

"We are not afraid of Putin's decisions, we ask the Russians to abide by the contracts, but if they do not, we are ready to react," he added.

