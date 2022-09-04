ENG
News War in Ukraine War
Russian Federation killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region in day, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 3, the Russians killed 4 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 3, the Russians killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Velyka Novosilka, 1 in Siversk, and 1 in Vodyane. 2 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

