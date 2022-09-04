ENG
Greece has become one of main exporters of grain from Ukraine, - mass media

Greek shipowners play an important role in transporting grain from Ukrainian ports. Approximately 30% of the vessels that have undertaken the transportation of food represent the interests of Greece.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Naftemporiki.

Calculations are based on official UN data on the arrival and departure of vessels from Ukraine. Grain transportation is mainly carried out by Greek ships of middle and older age, chartered for commercial purposes.

One of them, the ship Karteria (built in 2000) of Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited (EastMed), was chartered by the World Food Program (WFP), which is part of the UN system, and is supposed to transport 37,000 tons of wheat. The cargo is destined for Yemen.

WFP seeks to transport grain to countries that urgently need it, and it is expected that in the coming period, the relevant flights will become more active.

Read more: Greece is ready to provide ships to transport grain from Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

