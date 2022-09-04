Since beginning of day, enemy has fired more than 10 missiles at Ukraine. 2 - destroyed air defense, - Air Force Command

Since the beginning of the day on September 4, the enemy has bombarded Ukraine with various types of air and ground-based missiles. Namely - guided air missiles Kh-59, Kh-31, anti-ship P-800 "Onyx", cruise missiles "Iskander-K".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

In total, more than ten missiles were fired, two of which Kh-59 and presumably "Iskander-K" were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

In addition, the enemy continues to use S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, shelling the front-line zone, in particular, civilian objects in regional centers.

Read more: In occupied Melitopol, schoolchildren are forced to take pictures with Putin’s portrait