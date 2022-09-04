President of Serbia, Vučić, cannot argue with citizens about introduction of sanctions specifically against Russian Federation, and not against France or USA

Serbian President Aleksandar Vui stated that Serbia did not join the anti-Russian sanctions because Russia did not violate the territorial integrity of the state.

He stated this while answering journalists' questions, writes Censor.NET with reference to novosti.rs.

"How do I explain to people that we are introducing sanctions against Russia and not against Slovenia? Russia did not violate the territorial integrity of Serbia, but Slovenia did. Then why not introduce sanctions against Slovenia? I took the example of Slovenia, which is a friendly country for us , but it also applies to France, America...", Vucic said.

Watch more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kyiv district of Kharkiv, - National Police. PHOTOS