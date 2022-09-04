War with Russia is consequence of our management of country for all these years, - Danilov

According to Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the Russians started the war against Ukraine by interfering with the Constitution in 2004.

He stated this in an interview with journalist Natalia Moseychuk, Censor.NET informs.

"I previously said in an interview that the war with Russia began in 2008. But after analyzing some events, I came to the conclusion that everything started earlier," Danilov noted.

He emphasized that the Russian Federation actively began to act against independent Ukraine in 2004.

"I am sorry that on December 8, 2004, the deputies changed the Constitution, depriving the president of his powers," - noted the secretary of the National Security Council.

Danilov assured that, although at the time it was believed to be a compromise, "now I can say that it was treason."

In the future, according to the secretary of the National Security Council, there were further interventions in the Basic Law of Ukraine.

"Few people know that on February 21, 2014, when there were already mass shootings on the Maidan, the deputies also interfered with the Constitution and changed it in an anti-constitutional way," Danilov recalled.

He also mentioned the "Kharkiv Agreements" of 2010, which were also an unconstitutional interference with the Basic Law.

In general, stated Oleksii Danilov, "the war with Russia is the consequence of our management of the country for all these years."