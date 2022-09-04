ENG
In Kharkiv region, one person was killed and three others were injured due to enemy shelling, - RMA

On Sunday, September 4, a 50-year-old woman was killed and three civilians were wounded in the Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling.

The Kharkiv RMA reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On Sunday, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of shelling, a 50-year-old woman was killed in the village of Odnorobivka of Zolochiv. A shell hit the house of a local resident. In the Izyum district, 3 civilians were wounded in the shelling of the village of Andriivka.
They were hospitalized in hospitals of the Kharkiv region," the message reads.

