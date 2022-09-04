AFU successfully repelled attacks in Krasnopillia, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaytsevo, Kodema, Soledar, and Pervomayske regions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 4.

The message states: "The one hundred and ninety-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions. It is trying to improve the logistical support of its troops.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance with high intensity using UAVs. Searches for weak points in our defense, tries to improve the tactical position.

The threat of massive air and missile strikes against military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine remains.

During the current day, the enemy carried out 14 missiles and more than 15 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State. In particular, the civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok was affected.

Carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

The enemy's aviation group is conducting combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups, the most intensively - in the South Buh and Donetsk directions.

At the same time, the issue of replenishing its manpower losses remains problematic for the enemy. So, in correctional colony No. 124 of the city of Donetsk, representatives of the private military campaign "Wagner" are trying to recruit convicts into their unit.

Also, in the area of the settlement of Kherson, servicemen of the 127th regiment of the 1st army corps rioted and wrote a letter refusing to participate in hostilities. It is known that one of the reasons is unsatisfactory all-round support: in the advanced positions, the personnel of this regiment was left even without water. Some of the servicemen were taken away by enemy counterintelligence representatives, their further fate is unknown.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In other directions, the enemy attacked military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - 12 settlements of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, also used the anti-aircraft missile system. The increase in the intensity of shelling along the state border is explained by the recent rotation of the enemy's artillery units in the indicated direction. In addition, the enemy's use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the border areas of Ukraine is not excluded;

in the Kharkiv direction shelled the areas of the settlements of Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Velyki Prohody, Stary Saltiv, Petrivka, Nortsivka, Husarivka, Chepil, Pokrovske. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Peremoha and Husarivka settlements. In addition, he used unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Slatyne, Ivanivka, Balaklia, Savyntsi and Ruski Tyshky settlements;

In the Sloviansk direction, the settlements of Bohorodichne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Dmytrivka, Mazanivka, Sulyhivka, Karnaukhivka were shelled by the occupiers. Launched an air strike on Bohorodychne;

In the Kramatorsk direction shelled the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Siversk, Raihorodok, Donetske, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Zvanivka, Spirne, Vesele, Pereiizne. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bohorodychne and Verkhniokamianske settlements;

In the Bakhmut direction, shelled the areas of Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, Vyiimka, and Rozdolivka settlements;

In the Avdiivka direction - Novokalynove, Berdychi, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Orlivka;

In the Novopavlivka direction - Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Solodke, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Pavlivka, Novodonetske, Novomayorske, Neskuchne, Vremivka, and also carried out an airstrike in the Novomykhailivka area;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Zarichne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnianka, Chervone, Poltavka, Olhivske, Novopil, Novosilka, Burlatske, Vremivka. He also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Biloghiria, Poltavka, and Vremivka;

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations, shelling almost all settlements along the contact line. In addition, he carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Liubomirivka, Bezimenne, Kostromka, Bilohirka, Velyke Artakove. To adjust the artillery fire, the UAV was actively used.

The defense forces of Ukraine hold their positions and do not allow the enemy to advance on the territory of our State.

Our units managed to successfully repulse enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnopillia, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar and Pervomaiske settlements.

Missile troops and artillery of ground groups of our troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support. During the current day, damage was inflicted on control points, areas of concentration of military equipment and personnel.

The Air Force Group repels concentrated missile and air strikes and enemy air attacks, provides anti-aircraft cover for important facilities and troop groups.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes aimed at destroying the manpower, combat and special equipment, as well as military facilities of the enemy.

It became obvious why the Russian invaders so stubbornly tried to start the school year in the temporarily captured territories.

For example, about 70 occupiers live on the first floor of the school building in the village of Orlianske, Zaporizhzhia region, while children, including first-graders, study on the second floor, and enemy military equipment is located in the schoolyard.

The educational process began on September 1, and the situation is similar in most schools and kindergartens in the region. The enemy cynically uses our children for cover.

At the same time, despite the efforts of the occupiers and their henchmen, a significant part of educational institutions did not start working in a face-to-face format. Propaganda events organized by collaborators on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge with the participation of Russian officials also did not work.

Meanwhile, NATO is strengthening its presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, deploying 8 multinational battle groups on the territory of participating countries: Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. All these groups are combat units. In this way, NATO demonstrates the strength of transatlantic ties and decisive readiness.

