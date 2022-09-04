Scholtz’s statement on Ukraine’s membership in EU is important political manifesto within framework of "change of eras" policy - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal highly appreciated the statement of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine should become a member of the EU.

As Censor.NET informs, Denys Shmyhal noted this on Telegram on September 4.

"The recent statement by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine should become a member of the EU is an important political manifesto within the framework of the Zeitenwende policy or the change of eras," he wrote.

He added that "Ukraine is now not in the middle between the EU and Russia, but an integral part of Europe and European institutions."

"Together we will build a new, developed European Ukraine as part of a new, strong Europe," summed up the Prime Minister.

Read more: Schmyhal to Biden and Scholz: We need Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks on battlefield