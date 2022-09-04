23 866 181
Maybe it’s time for Ukraine and Moldova to resolve Transnistrian issue, - retired US Army General Hodges
Ben Hodges, a retired general and former commander of the US forces in Europe, commented on the statement of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, about Russophobia in Moldova and possible threats to the security of the Russian military in Transnistria.
"Perhaps the time has come for Ukraine and Moldova to resolve the Transnistrian issue. The Kremlin really cannot stop it at this stage," Ben Hodges believes, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.
"Do the residents of Transnistria really want to be chained to the corpse that the Russian Federation is today? Do they have hope for a bright future?" he added.
