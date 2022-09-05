Bezugla exposed Ministry of Defense for false information about military registration of women

Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Malyar urged not to spread fakes about the military registration of women and said that the Ministry of Defense has developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada proposals of amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" on the voluntary military registration of women. In response, the "Servants of the People" MP said that the Verkhovna Rada had not received any proposals and was not going to consider this issue in 2022.

The corresponded discussion took place at Malyar's post in Facebook, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Don't spread fakes about the military registration of women. Once again I repeat the information that has already been made public. The Ministry of Defense has developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada proposals of amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" on the voluntary military registration of women. Now we are working on the bill together with the relevant committee of the VRU Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, we have already repeatedly stated that the placement of women in the military registration is established by law, so the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff cannot change it independently.This is the power of Parliament. If the Parliament introduces changes, the General Staff will implement them. The experience of the deployment of all military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to full wartime staffing shows that there is currently no acute need in the state to significantly increase the number of women on the military register. At the same time, there remains a need for specialties and professionals in medicine, radio engineering, and food technology for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, if the amendments to the aforementioned law are adopted, the General Staff will develop changes to the list of military registration specialties for women and reduce the list of optimal needs. Let me remind you again that we are talking about voluntary enlistment in the military register. You may recall that since 2014 not a single woman has been compulsorily enrolled at the front - only with her consent," said Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.

"There was no proposal in the form of a bill from the Ministry of Defense. The issue is removed from the agenda. The Parliament will not consider this issue in 2022, because the list, dates, travel abroad - everything is regulated at the level of the Cabinet, not by laws. If you do not change your own Orders during this month - there will be military registration, as you prescribed there... So, we are waiting for the changes in the Orders of the Ministry of Defense, in which the Ministry of Defense defined both the dates and the list:

1. Taking women into the military register from October 01, 2022 - Order of the Ministry of Defense:https://ips.ligazakon.net/document/view/RE37684?an=2

2. List of specialties and/or professions: https://ips.ligazakon.net/document/re37188?an=1

3. Women's travel abroad - the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine", - replied a member of the VR Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Bezugla.

"We do not write about the bill, we sent suggestions - developed jointly by lawyers of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff," Malyar objected.

"In the form of a letter that cannot be a bill. First postpone your own Order, which created this situation. For example, until October 01, 2025 or 2030 ... Because everything is already so far talking and redirecting to the Parliament without any steps other than a letter of position . On Parliament, which does not prescribe it. All deadlines and lists are in the orders," Bezuglaya emphasized.


















