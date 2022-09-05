Occupiers in south staged riot and refused to fight, - OC "South"

Soldiers of the 127th Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Army, located in the south of Ukraine, staged a riot. They are dissatisfied with the quality of provision: on the front line, the occupiers were left even without water.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Recorded rebellion of servicemen of the 127th regiment of the 1st army corps of the occupation forces in the form of a collective refusal to participate in hostilities," the message reads.

In the OC "South" said that one of the reasons is unsatisfactory comprehensive support: personnel in advanced positions were left even without water.

The special services of the occupying forces took measures against the rebels, they were taken out of their positions.

See more: Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from "army of DPR", - Kazansky. PHOTOS