During day, 3 civilians were killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On September 4, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On September 4, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Kurakhovo and 1 in Soledar. 3 more people were injured," the report says.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
