war (20236) shoot out (8708) Donetsk region (1890) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367)

During day, 3 civilians were killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 4, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 4, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Kurakhovo and 1 in Soledar. 3 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

