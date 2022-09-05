Situation in Kharkiv region: woman was killed as result of shelling by Rashists,AFU destroyed enemy’s ammunition depot, - Synehubov

During the day, the Russian occupiers struck the populated areas of the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"No shelling was recorded in the city of Kharkiv this night. On September 4, around 6:30 p.m., as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers, 3 people were injured in the Novobavarsky district of the city. The rocket hit the ground, but the blast wave damaged private homes and a 10-story apartment building.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers intensively shelled the civilian population of the towns and villages of the Izium, Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Bohoduhiv districts. Residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities were damaged, and fires broke out," the report said.

It is noted. that a 58-year-old woman died in the Bogoduhiv district, rescuers unblocked the body from under the rubble of the house.

"A 72-year-old woman and 3 men aged 61, 70, and 66 were injured in the Izium district. A 67-year-old man was injured in the Kharkiv district," Synehubov adds.

On the contact line, the enemy continues to shell the positions of the Ukrainian military with rocket and barrel artillery and uses aviation.

"Our defenders are reliably holding their positions and returning fire. In the area of Semenivka and Kupiansk settlements, the occupiers suffered serious losses in manpower and equipment. In addition, the enemy's ammunition depot was destroyed by a well-aimed strike of the AFU," the head of the RMA emphasized.