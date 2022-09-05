Through night and morning, enemy fired more than hundred rounds of ammunition along border of Sumy region. Residents’ houses were damaged, - RMA

Russian servicemen shelled the communities of the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

"Bilopillia: at 11:30 p.m., as a result of mortar shelling (8 rounds) of the community, a private residential building and a power line were damaged (25 subscribers without power supply). A car was also damaged and windows were blown out in some houses.

Myropillia: mortar shelling took place from 02:00 a.m.: 14 hits were counted. The shelling continued in the morning, with 22 self-propelled guns arriving. Power lines and the building of the village council were damaged," the report says.

According to RMA, 8 arrivals were recorded at 01:28 a.m. in Khotyn. Mortar shelling continued at 03:00 a.m., there were 16 arrivals.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTOS

"Shalyhyne: at 07:33 a.m., 30 small-arms shots were fired. At 08:00 a.m., 18 mortar explosions were also recorded.

Seredyna-Buda: 8 mortar attacks, after 10:00 a.m.," added Zhyvytsky.

There are currently no casualties, information about the destruction is being updated.