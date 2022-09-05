Kyiv has the dirtiest air in world due to smog. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian capital recorded the highest level of air pollution among all cities in the world.

This is evidenced by data from the QiAir service, Censor.NET reports.

The air pollution index in Kyiv at noon on September 5 is 156, the capital of Colombia Bogotá was in second place (154), and Kuwait was in third place (134).

The KRA warns that the smog in the capital will linger for two days.

"The smog in Kyiv will be maintained on September 5-6. Forecasters predict a northwesterly wind," the report says.

Authorities ask people to keep windows closed and to refrain from long walks.