European Commission will allocate 500 million euros to Ukraine to support budget

The EU and Ukraine signed an agreement on 500 million euros of budget support for Ukraine.

As "European Truth" writes, this was announced by the European Commission, Censor.NET informs.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 8th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, which is taking place today in Brussels. At the meeting, the top EU officials are Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Vargei, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal from Ukraine.

"The European Commission and Ukraine signed a new budget support program for 500 million euros - as part of the funds announced by President Ursula von der Leyen as part of the 'Stand up for Ukraine' campaign in April and the conference of international donors in Warsaw, which took place in May. This is grant funding The EUS will help provide housing and education for internally displaced persons and returnees, as well as support the agricultural sector," the communiqué states.

It is one of a total of four documents signed in the margins of the Association Council.

