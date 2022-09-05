Armed Forces eliminated up to 400 occupiers and damaged 100 units of enemy equipment in Kreminna, Luhansk region

According to the results of the last weeks, the Ukrainian military eliminated up to 400 Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Kreminna region of Luhansk region. In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces disabled about 100 units of enemy equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced today, September 5, by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"In Kreminna, excellent results for the Armed Forces - after the "cotton", several buildings where the Russian military were stationed were destroyed: losses amount to up to 400 personnel, about 100 pieces of equipment failed," the message reads.

