Bridges in Kherson Region are impassable, three enemy pontoon crossings were destroyed, - OС "South"

All strategic bridges in the Kherson region are unsuitable for the passage of heavy equipment, and the defense forces of the South have already destroyed three enemy pontoon crossings.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainska Pravda, this was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces, at a briefing on September 5.

As noted, the spokeswoman was asked to explain the words "keep under fire control". Humeniuk noted that the military vocabulary has already firmly entered the lexicon of Ukrainians, since the martial law has been going on for more than half a year.

"We keep under fire control because we are not destroyers, we do not destroy our infrastructure, but we do not give the enemy the opportunity to use it in their interests.

That is, the damage that was inflicted on the objects is eloquent enough that these objects should not be used. But the occupiers continue to do so, despite the fact that it involves a risk to life. They continue to try to transport heavy equipment and ammunition at risk. The consequence of which was the destruction of certain sections (Kakhovsky Bridge), because they could not withstand this load.

At the moment, all these arteries are completely impassable, which is why they (the Russians, - ed.) are setting up alternative routes (ferry, pontoon and barge crossings). We also keep them under fire control. Three pontoon crossings have already been destroyed."