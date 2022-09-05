28 Russian soldiers and two ammunition warehouses were liquidated in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the defense forces of Ukraine eliminated 28 Russian invaders, two enemy howitzers and two ammunition depots.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Facebook by the operational command "South".

"Our missile and artillery units fired on the pontoon crossing in the area of ​​the Kakhovsky Bridge, on the logistical and administrative facilities of the occupying forces. Confirmed losses of the enemy are 28 rocket launchers, 2 howitzers of 152 caliber "Msta-B" and "Msta-S" ", 3 units of armored vehicles and 2 ammunition warehouses in the Kherson region," the message reads.

According to the command, as of today, the situation in the operational zone of southern Ukraine is tense and dynamic. The enemy is conducting defensive battles, shelling populated areas both along the contact line and in the rear areas.

In order to adjust the fire, the invaders activate aerial reconnaissance. In particular, two unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Orlan-10" type were detected and destroyed twice in the night in the Visokopil area.

