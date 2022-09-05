Troops of Russian Federation are intensifying their forces in occupied Crimea, - OC "South"

In the occupied Crimea, the formation of military units of the Russian Federation can be observed, which can be used in the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, there is a build-up of forces on the territory of the occupied peninsula, but the situation is under control.

"Crimea - there is a forced activation of forces there. Units appear that could hypothetically be used against Ukraine, because the enemy realizes that it is necessary to draw up reserves. But the enemies also realize that the routes through which these reserves should get to the temporary the occupied Kherson region is under our fire control. Therefore, we are monitoring this situation, but we are not panicking," Humeniuk explained.

