ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5721 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 548 18
war (20236) Zelenskyi (3879) Macron (193)

Zelensky and Macron spoke for over hour and half: about situation at front, IAEA and Zaporizhzhia NPP

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

макрон,зеленський

The Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron held negotiations that lasted more than 1.5 hours.

Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"I held substantive talks with President Emmanuel Macron for more than an hour and a half. I informed my French colleague about the situation at the front and the course of countering Russian aggression. We coordinated further defense support from France. We exchanged assessments of the results of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP," he said.

Read more: Last line connecting plant to energy system of Ukraine, "Energoatom", was disconnected at ZNPP

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 