1 548 18
Zelensky and Macron spoke for over hour and half: about situation at front, IAEA and Zaporizhzhia NPP
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron held negotiations that lasted more than 1.5 hours.
Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"I held substantive talks with President Emmanuel Macron for more than an hour and a half. I informed my French colleague about the situation at the front and the course of countering Russian aggression. We coordinated further defense support from France. We exchanged assessments of the results of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...