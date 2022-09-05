Council Committee supported draft law on voluntary military registration for women

The Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the draft law proposing to make military registration for women voluntary.

As Censor.NET informs, people's deputy Roksolana Pidlasa reported this on Facebook.

"The National Security and Defense Committee approved (in the first reading) the draft law that makes military registration for women voluntary. I hope for a quick vote in the hall," Pidlasa wrote.

As Oleksii Honcharenko noted in his Telegram channel, the committee adopted as a basis the draft law of Maksym Buzhansky, which states that women with a medical specialty must be registered in the military. Others — at their own will.

"In particular, in my draft law, I proposed that ALL women who are fit for military service could only volunteer for military registration," the politician added.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine submitted proposals to the Council aimed at settling the issue of putting women on military registration.