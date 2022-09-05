NATO will cover 50% of needs of Armed Forces in winter uniforms, - Der Spiegel

According to Der Spiegel, NATO is ready to cover 50% of Ukraine’s request for the supply of winter clothing, footwear and winter tents for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the end of July, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov sent a request to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to urgently deliver winter clothes and winter tents for 200,000 Ukrainian soldiers, the publication notes.

A few weeks after the request, the US, Canada, Sweden and Finland agreed to supply winter uniforms to the Armed Forces. Later, Germany, Denmark and other countries decided to join the "winter package".

