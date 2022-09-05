About 600 people were returned from captivity, among them about 100 civilians, others were military, - National Information Bureau

To date, almost 600 people have been returned from captivity, including about 100 civilians and rest of them are military personnel.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Head of the National Information Bureau Oleksandr Smyrnov on the air of the "Espresso" TV channel.

"As of today, almost 600 people have been returned from captivity - about 100 civilians and the rest were military. As for the deported, on the one hand the figures are very terrible, on the other hand, there are no exact figures, because we do not have access to the territory of the aggressor, respectively, there are figures reported by the aggressor itself - it is more than 3 million people forcibly deported to their territory, of which about 600 thousand children," - said Smirnov.

According to him, the return of people to the territory of Ukraine is very difficult.

"We also collect data and verify people - it is more than 30 thousand adults and almost 7300 children. People themselves are chosen from the territory of the aggressor state or there are people who contact the Ministry of Reintegration and it is an individual return of children. Now there are 53 children who have been returned," Smirnov added.

Watch more: Russia removes evidence of war crime in Olenivka, - Lubinets. VIDEO