Occupants launched a missile attack on an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of enemy missile strikes, a massive fire broke out.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Facebook of Head Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnepropetrovsk region.

As noted, on Monday, September 5, the Russian occupants struck rockets on Karpivska community of Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Already by evening the enemy struck the Karpivska community of the Kryvyi Rih district with missiles. An oil depot and all fuel supplies there were destroyed. There was a strong fire. Firefighters are working," rescuers reported.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih

The State Emergencies Service added that information about the scale of destruction and casualties is being clarified.