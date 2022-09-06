Warehouse from which S-300 missiles were taken for Kharkiv’s shelling was destroyed - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made public information about AFU destroying an ammunition depot used by Russian occupants to shell Kharkiv.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

He noted: "And today I especially want to thank the fighters of one of our rocket artillery brigades, who with their precise fire destroyed the very Russian train from which the occupants were taking S-300 missiles to bomb Kharkiv. Good stuff MLRS. Thank you, our heroes!"

And there will definitely be an answer to the occupiers for today's missile strike on Kryvyi, and for the constant shelling of Zelenodolsk, shelling of Nikopol, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Kharkiv region, cities of Donbass and all our territory."

