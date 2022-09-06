ENG
Occupiers fired missiles at Industrial district of Kharkiv, woman’s body was found under rubble of residential building, - Terekhov

The Russians fired missiles at the Industrial district of Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor, Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

"Rocket shelling of the Industrial district. In one case, a private residential building was hit. A woman's body was found during the demolition of the rubble.

In the second case, the rocket landed near a private residence. The house caught fire from flying fragments. There were no casualties," the report said.

