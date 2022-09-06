ENG
Biden (496) Russia (9716) terrorism (4194)

Biden said that Russia should not be called sponsor of terrorism, - Reuters

US President Joe Biden said on September 5 that Russia should not be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As reported by Censor.NET, Reuters writes about this with reference to its correspondent in Washington.

The publication notes that Ukraine insists on this, while Moscow has warned that this shortcut will break American-Russian ties.

Asked whether Russia should be considered a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: "No."

Read more: U.S. still resists recognizing Russia as a terrorist state - Kuleba

