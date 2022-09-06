Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy offensive attempts in areas of Soledar, Zaytsevo, Butivka and Spartak mines, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military successfully repelled all attempts of the Russian occupiers to attack in the Donetsk region. In particular, the area of Soledar, Zaytsevo, Butivka and Spartak mines.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the one hundred and ninety-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson region, part of the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaiv region.

The threat of massive air and missile strikes against military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine remains.

The enemy's "Kalibr" sea-based cruise missile carriers continue to be ready for use in the waters of the Black Sea.

In general, over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and more than 35 air strikes, carrying out about 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems. On the night of September 5-6, the Russian occupiers began with insidious rocket attacks on civilian objects in the cities of Bakhmut and Kostyantynivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas of Bayrak and Asiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Pryshyb, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Poltavka and Olhivske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Bila Krynytsia, Bilohirka and Kostromka of the Kherson region and Velyke Artakove, Ternivka and Liubomyrivka of the Mykolaiv region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Read more: AFU repelled attempts of Russian offensive near 9 settlements, and in Kramatorsk direction, they knocked out enemy from positions previously occupied, - General Staff

In other directions, the enemy, using available means of fire damage, continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure, namely:

in the Siversk direction, the areas of Hrinivka settlements of Chernihiv region and Nova Huta, Sopych, and Myropillia of Sumy region were shelled;

in the Kharkiv direction – Udy, Sosnivka, Svitlychne, Zolochiv, Prudianka, Velyki Prohody, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Kostiantynivka, Pryshyb, Husarivka and Chepil;

in the Slavyansk direction - Virnopillia, Brazhkivka, Rydne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Bohorodichne, Donetske and Sloviansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Kryva Luka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction – Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve, New York, Yuriivka, Opytne, Vesele and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske and Mariinka;

in the Novopavlivka direction – Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Shakhtarske, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Niva, Prechistivka, Vugledar, Pavlivka, Kostyantynivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region – Zelene Pole, Vremivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Huliaypilske, Dorozhnianka, Novodanilivka and Bilohiria;

in the South Buh direction - Mykolaiv, Novohrihorivka, Yakovlivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Kyselivka, Shevchenkove, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, Liubomirivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Myrne, Stepove, Novooleksandrivka, Pervomayske, Kobzartsi, Petrivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka, Tokareve, Olhine and Shyroke.

Watch more: Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy attack aircraft SU-25, 4 tanks and warehouse with ammunition, - Navy of AFU. VIDEO

The enemy continues to commit illegal actions and places personnel and military equipment in kindergartens (Verkhny Rohachyk), temples of the Moscow Patriarchate (Chervony Maiak) in the Kherson region, and also uses the Holy Trinity Church in Mala Komyshuvaha, Kharkiv region, as a field hospital.

The defense forces continue to conduct a defensive operation, maintain defined boundaries and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Our defenders successfully repelled enemy offensive attempts in the areas of Soledar, Zaitsevo, Butivka, and Spartak mines.

The Air Force Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to repulse missile and air strikes of the enemy, and effectively covers critical objects on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down a guided cruise missile over the Mykolaiv region.

During the past day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes aimed at destroying the manpower, combat, and special equipment, as well as other military objects of the enemy.

Missile troops and artillery continue to carry out counter-battery tasks, disruption of the control system, logistical support, destruction of anti-aircraft defenses, firepower, and enemy manpower.

As a result of the coordinated work of aviation and artillery, several platoon strongholds, about 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, and an enemy artillery battery were hit. The losses of the enemy are specified