As result of Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least 5,718 civilians died, another 8,199 were injured, - UN

Among civilians, from February 24, when Russia launched a war against Ukraine, to September 4, 13,917 people were injured (13,718 a week earlier), including 5,718 deaths (5,663), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Monday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The cause of the majority of the recorded cases of death or injury of civilians was the use of explosive weapons with a large impact zone, in particular, heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as rocket and airstrikes," the document emphasizes on UN data.

This applies, for example, to such settlements as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where, according to reports, there were numerous cases of civilian deaths or injuries.

According to confirmed UN data, 2,214 men, 1,526 women, 186 boys, and 151 girls died, while the gender of 35 children and 1,606 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 8,199 wounded, there are 245 boys and 179 girls, as well as 211 children, the sex of which has not yet been determined.

Compared to the data on August 28, 7 children died and 12 more were injured.

If earlier the OHCHR summary of the number of losses was published daily, and then only on working days, since July it has become weekly. This summary, like the previous one, also shows data by month.

According to them, March remains the deadliest month for civilians, with at least 3,190 deaths.

In April, the number of civilian deaths due to war fell to 683, in May to 461, in June to 369, and in July to 360, according to the OHCHR publication.

In the first five days of the war from February 24 to 28, 342 people died, in August - 294, and in the first four days of September - 18, the UN notes.

At the same time, the number of injured in July - 1,099 - was higher than the figures for June and May, respectively, 1,029 and 1,017, but lower than the figures for April and March - 1,254 and 2,400, respectively. In August, 868 people were wounded, and since the beginning of September - 70.

According to the summary, in August, 287 people died and another 821 were injured from large-area explosive weapons, while 7 people died and 47 were injured from mines and explosive objects - the consequences of war (5% of total losses).

The summary traditionally states that the increase in indicators against the previous summary should not be counted only for cases after August 28, because during this period the Office verified several cases from previous days.